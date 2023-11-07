VIDEO: Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Mismanagement And Sexual Harassment At Ruby Hall Hospital, HR Head Placed On Leave |

In Pune, a protest spearheaded by the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction drew attention to allegations of mismanagement at Ruby Hall Hospital. The demonstration also addressed accusations of sexual harassment involving a hospital administration officer, which has been linked to the tragic suicide of a female employee.

Prominent members of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction, namely Ajay Bhosale and Nana Bhangire, led the protest and called for a thorough investigation into the female staff member's death at Ruby Hall. In response to the protest, the hospital management promptly placed the HR head on forced leave, pending a police inquiry.

Ali Daruwala, an Advisor at Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed the events, stating that the protest, organized by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction and led by Ajay Bhosale and Nana Bhangire, sought an inquiry into the female staff member's death. The hospital management's immediate action included placing the HR head on forced leave until the police inquiry is completed. The police disbanded the protest after their demands were met.

