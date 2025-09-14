Video: Road Blockade In Nashik After Toddler Killed In Leopard Attack, Third Death In A Week |

Protestors blocked the road in Nashik after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was reportedly killed in a leopard attack outside his house in Nimgaon-Devpur Shivar village of Sinnar taluka. The victim, Golu Yuvraj Shingade, is the son of a labourer.

Meanwhile, this is the third incident of a leopard attack in the last seven days, and anger is being expressed as two people were killed in it. Just four days ago, a boy named Sarangdhar Thorat from Panchala was killed.

Then Golu was killed on Saturday. To express their feelings, the villagers blocked the road on Sunday morning. Hundreds of people were present at this time.

According to the information received, Golu was accompanied by his grandmother outside their house when the leopard attacked the toddler. After the grandmother screamed, farmers and villagers in the area gathered.

At this time, Golu's father felt dizzy and fell to the ground. When the villagers searched, Golu's body was found in a sugarcane field two hundred meters away. Sinnar Forest Range Officer Harshal Parekar visited the spot.

The forest department and the administration should immediately take control of the leopard so that people and farmers can live free from fear. A road blockade was set up at Khadangali on the Ozar Airport to Shirdi Airport road at 9:30 am on Sunday (14).

At this time, the villagers demanded that the forest department take immediate steps to control the leopard. After the assurance of the administration, the blockade was withdrawn.