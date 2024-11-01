 VIDEO: Pune Youth On Bike Threaten People With Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Youth On Bike Threaten People With Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge

VIDEO: Pune Youth On Bike Threaten People With Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge

The incident occurred on a road connecting Vadgaon Bridge to Warje Bridge. These individuals were riding two-wheelers while brandishing guns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Youth on Bike Threaten People with Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge |

Pune has been seeing a rise in criminal activities over the past few days, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, two youths were seen threatening other motorists with their firearms, further escalating the sense of fear in the city.

The incident occurred on a road connecting Vadgaon Bridge to Warje Bridge. These individuals were riding two-wheelers while brandishing guns.

The unknown youths involved in this act are still at large, and the Pune police are actively searching for them. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, one can see these youths threatening people with pistols in their hands. Lately, the city has seen a rise in shooting incidents, along with gangs threatening residents with knives.

FPJ Shorts
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For Performance In Item Song
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star
Video: Virat Kohli Shattered As Risky Single Attempt Results In Run-Out In Mumbai Test vs New Zealand; Fans Blast India Star

After the video went viral, Baramati MLA Supriya Sule took to X and raised her voice regarding it.

Read Also
Pune: Broad Daylight Shooting In Uruli Kanchan Shocks Locals
article-image

Supriya Sule slams govt

She even posted the video and wrote, "Between Warje Bridge and Navale Bridge in Pune, there was a kind of terror spread by brandishing guns in broad daylight. This incident is very serious. During the BJP-led coalition government, the Home Minister was weak, allowing criminals to operate freely. Common people are suffering the consequences. The Mahavikas Aghadi is committed to arresting such criminals and restoring law and order in Pune and across the state."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Pune Youth On Bike Threaten People With Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge

VIDEO: Pune Youth On Bike Threaten People With Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge

Pune Assembly Election Ground Report: Hadapsar Residents Urge Candidates To Address Water, Roads,...

Pune Assembly Election Ground Report: Hadapsar Residents Urge Candidates To Address Water, Roads,...

Nashik News: Vigilance Medal Awarded to Police Officers; Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Suffers Heart...

Nashik News: Vigilance Medal Awarded to Police Officers; Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Suffers Heart...

Pune: MPCB Issues Notices To Cement MNC In Dhayari, Private Developer In Bavdhan For Environmental...

Pune: MPCB Issues Notices To Cement MNC In Dhayari, Private Developer In Bavdhan For Environmental...