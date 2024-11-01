VIDEO: Pune Youth on Bike Threaten People with Pistol, Creating Panic Near Vadgaon Bridge |

Pune has been seeing a rise in criminal activities over the past few days, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, two youths were seen threatening other motorists with their firearms, further escalating the sense of fear in the city.

The incident occurred on a road connecting Vadgaon Bridge to Warje Bridge. These individuals were riding two-wheelers while brandishing guns.

The unknown youths involved in this act are still at large, and the Pune police are actively searching for them. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, one can see these youths threatening people with pistols in their hands. Lately, the city has seen a rise in shooting incidents, along with gangs threatening residents with knives.

After the video went viral, Baramati MLA Supriya Sule took to X and raised her voice regarding it.

Supriya Sule slams govt

She even posted the video and wrote, "Between Warje Bridge and Navale Bridge in Pune, there was a kind of terror spread by brandishing guns in broad daylight. This incident is very serious. During the BJP-led coalition government, the Home Minister was weak, allowing criminals to operate freely. Common people are suffering the consequences. The Mahavikas Aghadi is committed to arresting such criminals and restoring law and order in Pune and across the state."