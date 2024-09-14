Pune: Broad Daylight Shooting In Uruli Kanchan Shocks Locals

Image for representation |

A disturbing shooting incident in broad daylight on Saturday has left the residents of Inamdar Vasti, Uruli Kanchan, Pune, in shock.

The accused has been identified as Bapu Shitole.

According to initial information, Bapu Shitole allegedly opened fire on a group of three to four people, injuring one individual. The altercation was reportedly triggered by a financial dispute between Shitole and the victim.

The injured victim was immediately taken to Nobel Hospital in Hadapsar for treatment.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene and arrested Shitole.

The investigation is currently underway.