Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child In Chakan; CCTV Footage Emerges (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

A shocking case of stray dogs attacking a child has come to light in Pune's Chakan area. The CCTV footage of this horrific incident has emerged.

Watch Video:

#Pune | A shocking case of stray dogs attacking a child has come to light in Pune's Chakan area. The CCTV footage of this horrific incident has emerged.https://t.co/EaC3MxguXI pic.twitter.com/s67wABCk0F — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 14, 2024

The video shows seven to eight stray dogs attacking the child while he was playing on a road near Yash Park in Kadachiwadi. After hearing the boy's screams, nearby people rushed to save him.

The boy has sustained injuries in the attack and is currently receiving treatment.

As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place on September 8 at 10:15am.

Meanwhile, this incident highlights the urgent need to address the issue of stray dogs on the streets to ensure public safety.