 Pune: Feeder Bus Service Launched From Ramwadi Metro Station To Lohegaon Airport – Check Out Route, Fare, Timetable & More
The buses will operate every 40 minutes and will stop at Vadgaon Sheri Phata, Viman Nagar Corner, Chandan Nagar, Baker Company, Green Oaks Company, Kailas Market, Symbiosis College, and more

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Feeder Bus Service Launched From Ramwadi Metro Station To Lohegaon Airport – Check Out Route, Fare, Timetable & More | File Photo

Pune Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from Ramwadi Metro Station to Lohegaon Airport.

The buses will operate every 40 minutes and will stop at Vadgaon Sheri Phata, Viman Nagar Corner, Chandan Nagar, Baker Company, Green Oaks Company, Kailas Market, Symbiosis College, and more.

Covering a distance of 4.90 km, the route from Ramwadi Metro Station to Lohegaon Airport includes 15 bus stops. The fare is ₹5 for the first five stops and ₹10 for the remaining stops. The first bus departs from Ramwadi Metro Station at 6:15am, with the last bus leaving at 11:10pm.

For the return journey from Lohegaon Airport to Ramwadi Metro Station, the buses will cover a distance of 3.80 km with 11 stops. The fare is ₹5 for the first four stops and ₹10 for the remaining stops. The first bus from Lohegaon Airport departs at 6:45am, with the last bus leaving at 9:45pm.

