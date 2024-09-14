 Ganeshotsav In Pune: PMC Completes Preparation For Ganpati Visarjan
Instead of immersing Ganesh idols, the concept of idol donation is being implemented through the municipal corporation, and citizens have been requested to donate their idols in maximum numbers.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Ganpati Visarjan | FPJ/Salman Ansari

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed its preparations for an environment-friendly Ganpati Visarjan. Various departments and regional offices of the civic body have also made preparations at their level for the immersion procession which will be held on Tuesday.

PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will pay tributes to the statues of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Yashwantrao Chavan at Mahatma Phule Mandai at 9:45am on Tuesday as is done every year. After that, the Ganesh Visarjan procession will start at 10am from Mahatma Phule Mandai police chowky.

Works like repair and painting of iron tanks, nirmalya kalash, and immersion tanks have been completed. Waste transportation system planning, public cleanliness, arrangement of cleaning and medication on the procession route, group sweeping, containers, insecticide spraying, and management of fire brigade personnel at immersion ghats have been organised. Additionally, appointments of lifeguards, officers and employees in two shifts, and independent employees have been made for speedy repair work of security systems, electric generators, sound systems, water pipes, and sewers. Sound and lighting arrangements have been set up. Preparations have been made for public sanitation like cleaning of toilets, mobile toilets, etc.

The PMC has stated that Ganpati idols should not be immersed in any river or lake (natural water body). The accumulated waste should be handed over to the municipal corporation without being dumped anywhere or should be disposed of in designated waste urns.

Major Ganpati immersion places in Pune:

1. Sangam Ghat

2. Vriddheshwar-Siddheshwar Ghat

3. Ashtabhuja Temple, Narayan Peth

4. Bapughat, Narayan Peth

5. Vitthal Mandir, Alka Chowk

6. Behind Garware College

7. Thosarpaga Ghat

8. Dattawadi Ghat

9. Rajaram Bridge Ghat

10. Aundhgaon Ghat

11. Chima Udyan, Yerawada

12. Bund Garden Ghat

13. Warje-Karvenagar Ghat

14. Omkareshwar

15. Khanduji Baba Chowk

16. Pulachi Wadi, Behind Nataraj Cinema

