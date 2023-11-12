VIDEO: Pune Rally Declares Solidarity With Israel |

Hundreds of individuals participated in a rally to express solidarity with 'Pune Stands with Israel' on Saturday, November 11, marching from the Savarkar Statue at Sarasbaug to New English School on Tilak Road. The event, organised by Virat Hindustan Sangam, Har Ghar Savarkar Samiti, and the Indo-Israel Friendship Forum, aimed to show support for Israel during a challenging time.

This rally comes after a pro-Palestine rally organised by the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Pune unit on October 20. Tensions between Israel and Palestine have escalated, with Hamas launching an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

In response, Israel has carried out air strikes and initiated a ground offensive. Casualties in Gaza have surpassed 10,800, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have mobilized, with warplanes bombarding Gaza from the air and ground forces advancing. Israel has drafted 300,000 reservists to reinforce its standing force of 160,000.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel's objective is to 'destroy Hamas's military and governing capabilities' while working to secure the release of hostages.

Read Also Nishu Kumar wins Pune Flo Half Marathon; Check The Full List Of Winners Here

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)