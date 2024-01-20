 VIDEO & PHOTOS: 1 Dead, 15 Injured As Speeding Truck Collides With 13 Vehicles At Kanchanwadi In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and private hospitals

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
In a major accident on Friday around 7:30pm, a speeding truck collided with 13 vehicles near Walmi at Kanchanwadi on the Solapur–Dhule Highway. The impact resulted in one person, identified as Manisha Prabhakar Shingapure (40, Chitegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), losing her life on the spot. Approximately 15 others suffered severe injuries, with the condition of four victims reported as critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and private hospitals.

Construction work on Paithan Road has led to the accumulation of mud on the Solapur–Dhule Highway, causing frequent traffic jams. On the day of the accident, a traffic jam had built up at Walmi Naka on the highway, with several vehicles queued up. The speeding truck, unable to brake, lost control and collided with 13 stationary vehicles, starting with a car and continuing down the line.

Those injured in the accident include Rahim Khan Pathan (Sanjaynagar), Shafiq Shaikh (Sanjaynagar), Irfan Sheikh (Cantonment area), Abdul Basit (Wadgaon), Maya Borde, Indira Magar, Bhagwan Gavhane (Jawahar Colony), Mayur Lavre (Paithan Gate), Rishikesh Changulpay (Nakshatrawadi), Saili Danve, Chandrakant Dangre, Saili Dangre, and others, with the possibility of an increase in the number of injured victims.

Following the accident, a huge traffic jam ensued on both sides of the highway. ACP (traffic) Ashok Thorat and other officers rushed to the scene, where they had to exert strenuous efforts to clear the traffic congestion. The damaged vehicles were relocated along the road, and traffic normalisation was achieved around 11:30pm.

