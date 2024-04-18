 VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat

VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat

Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar, accompanied by her husband and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune earlier today.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Sunetra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Baramati, and wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, filed her nomination on Thursday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel, and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present with her at the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Earlier, Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP from the Baramati seat, filed her nomination papers today. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Sule while filing the nomination.

Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Read Also
VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune...
article-image

Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar, accompanied by her husband and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune earlier today.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NMC Initiates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project

Nashik: NMC Initiates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Project

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti's Publicity Office Inaugurated, But No Candidate Announced

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti's Publicity Office Inaugurated, But No Candidate Announced

Latur: Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Latur

Latur: Boy Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Latur

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Authorities In Latur Seek To Raise Voting Percentage

VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat

VIDEO: NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati Seat