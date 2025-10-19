 Video: Namaz At Shaniwarwada Sparks Controversy, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Calls For Protest
A viral video from Pune’s Shaniwarwada has raised a storm on social media as it shows some Muslim women offering namaz prayers at Shaniwarwada. BJP MP Medha Kulkarni has shared a related video on her X handle.

Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Video: Namaz At Shaniwarwada Sparks Controversy, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Calls For Protest

This incident is being condemned by the Sakal Hindu Samaj and Patit Pavan Sanghatana (PPS). Kulkarni has called to do Shiv Vandana near Shaniwarwada that will be jointly performed by both organisations.

MP Medha Kulkarni has posted the video and mentioned, “Shaniwarwada will not hold Namaz prayers, the Hindu community has now awakened!”

She has also given a call, “Chalo Shaniwarwada! And informed that she will protest on Sunday, October 19, in front of Kasba Police Chowki, near Shaniwarwada at 4 pm.” “The glory of Pune – Shaniwarwada, is a historical heritage site or a non-Hindu place of prayer?” She asked.

The inside area of ​​Shaniwarwada is seen in the video. When around 6 to 7 women are seen offering prayers. In the meantime, children are seen playing there, and other people are seen walking around as usual. It seems that someone has shot this video from the upper floor of Shaniwarwada.

This comes after a similar incident was reported from Pune’s Saras Baug, when the namaz prayers were highlighted by Kulkarni and upon her letter, the garden was closed on Basi Eid. 

However, the internet is divided over the highlighted incident by Kulkarni. Some have criticised her stand, while others have been in favour of restricting such practices in Shaniwarwada. 

“Is it wrong to perform namaz? They were just praying to God. There was no riot, no fuss, no colours were thrown, nor were any banana plantain sprouts planted. They just spread their own mat in one corner and prayed. It's fools like you who are tarnishing Pune's name and prestige,” a user said.

“India is secular. What is wrong if Namaz is recited? The Chief Minister should host an Iftar, so that the minority community feels good,” a user mentioned in criticising the post. 

Another user said, “When there are so many places in the world, there is no need at all to go to Shaniwar Wada to offer namaz. Would it be okay for someone to perform aarti inside Bibi Ka Maqbara?”

“If such things are happening at historical sites, they should be stopped immediately. At the same time, the administration should be held accountable,” a user said in support of Kulkarni.

