 Pune Police Move Bombay HC To Cancel Bail Of Absconding Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal
Pune police have moved the Bombay High Court to cancel the 2022 bail of absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion. Ghaywal, suspected to have fled abroad, violated bail conditions by avoiding police check-ins and not surrendering his passport. Ten cases, including a recent Kothrud shooting, have been registered against him.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Pune Police Move Bombay HC To Cancel Bail Of Absconding Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: The Pune police have submitted an application in the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's 2022 bail, an official said on Saturday.

Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country. A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against him in the city after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in Kothrud following a road rage incident on September 18.

