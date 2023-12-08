VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs Factory Near Talwade Industrial Area in Pimpri Chinchwad, Six Workers Dead; Several Injured |

At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis has informed that 5 out of the 8 who have been admitted are severely injured.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

According to an eyewitness, the factory fire was accompanied by an explosion, prompting nearby residents to rush to the scene. Deepak Borude, who owns a nearby godown, described the harrowing scene as women emerged from the fire, engulfed in flames and crying for help. Borude and others intervened to extinguish the flames on the victims.

A fire broke out in a factory near Talwade industrial area in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune earlier today. Several workers were feared trapped in the incident. More details are awaited.

Factory in red zone

Official reports indicate that the factory is located near a defence area, and both the firm's owner and the landowner will face charges for the violation. The owner of the firm sustained injuries in the fire. A red zone is an area around defence plots like ordnance factories, where construction is not allowed.

While the deceased women remain unidentified, the injured individuals are as follows

Usha Padvi 40/F

Kavita Rathod 35/F

Renuka Tatod 20/F

Kamal chore 35/F

Sharad Sutar 50/M

Priyanka Yadav 32/F

Suman Radha 40/F

Apeksha Torane 18/F

The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.

VIDEO | "As per preliminary information, there are six dead bodies and some with minor/major injuries have been admitted to the hospital. It seems that sparkle birthday candles were manufactured here," says Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

"The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained," Singh added.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.

Fadnavis expresses deep sorrow

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at a candle manufacturing factory in Talwade, Pimpri Chinchwad, where six women lost their lives in a fire. He paid homage to the victims and noted that eight individuals were injured, with five in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to YCM Hospital, receiving necessary care. Immediate assistance from the Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner was provided. Fadnavis prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.