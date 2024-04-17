VIDEO: Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Jalgaon MIDC Kills One

One worker was killed on the spot and 23 workers were injured in a massive fire that broke out at Moraya Global Chemical Company in D sector of MIDC in Jalgaon this morning. Six people have 90 percent burns in this accident and their condition is critical. One worker is missing. Some of them have been admitted to private and some in government hospitals for treatment.

See the video here:

Maharashtra: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Jalgaon leaving 15 people badly injured. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UvA8vjhFlq — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2024

25 workers arrived at Morya Global Chemical Company in MIDC D Sector here this morning for the first shift at 9 o'clock. Soon after their arrival, a huge fire broke out in the company. Government officials, police officers and ambulances arrived on the spot and injured and burnt people were immediately rushed to Sara hospital, where they were treated and then shifted to government and private hospitals. As the intensity of the fire was high, fire brigades were called from different places to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control in the afternoon.

One of the workers, Sahadhan Patil was found dead on the spot. Hemant Govind Bhangale, Mayur Raju Khangar, Gopal Atmaram Patil, Sachin Shravan Chaudhary, Deepak Vaman Suva Feroz Tadvi, Kisher Dattatray Chaudhary sustained 90% burns in the fire and are in serious condition. Apart from this, Ramdar Ghanekar is missing and search i being done for him. Another 16 workers are undergoing treatment at various places.