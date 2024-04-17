Mumbai Fire: 4 Elderly Among 14 Injured In Blaze At Malad Building; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: Around 14 residents including four senior citizens were injured in a fire at an eight-storey building in Malad West on Tuesday morning. Two senior citizens who sustained 50% burns were immediately moved to National Burns Hospital in Airoli. While three residents are still receiving treatment in a private hospital, the other three took discharge against medical advice (DAMA) from civic-run Shatabdi hospital.

The fire broke out at 9 am in the electric meter cabin on the ground-floor of an eight-storey building on Sunder Lane. The building is 20 years old and has 30 flats. As per the fire official, "The residents rushed towards the terrace after the smoke spread in the corridor. However, the terrace was locked so many of them inhaled the smoke. The fire was immediately brought under control and was extinguished by 9.54 am."

'Dense Smoke Made Evacuation Difficult,' Says Local

"Electrical works were undertaken in the building two years back. Fire drills were also carried out regularly, educating the residents about the use of fire extinguishers in such emergencies. However, the dense smoke made it difficult for the residents to use them. Most of them ran upwards towards the terrace and got stuck. The smoke and heat was so intense that some of them sustained burns," said a local resident.

As per the information received from the BMC's disaster management cell, two senior citizens, Anthony Fernandis (68 years) and Levina Mukadam (73 years) were shifted to Airoli Burn hospital. Six were discharged after treatment while three others, Kavita Menanjes (52 years), Rezinord D'souza (73 years) and Anthony Mohosin (47 years) are still receiving treatment in Thunga hospital in Malad. While Marshal Mukadam (80 years) - 60% burns, Vinijoy Mukadam (40 years - 20-30% burns) and Mercy Joseph (66 years 10-15% burns) took discharge from the civic-run Shatabdi hospital.