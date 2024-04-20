 VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked

VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked

As per the information, the incident took place at approximately 5:30pm on April 18 on Link Road in Pimpri area.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked |

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty in Pimpri Chinchwad, a shopkeeper assaulted a puppy using an iron rod on Thursday. The video of the incident went viral on social media. As per the information, the incident took place at approximately 5:30pm on April 18 on Link Road in Pimpri area.

Meanwhile, a man named Hitesh Jaypal Kundnani, a resident of Link Road aged 34, lodged a complaint with the Pimpri Police Station against the man. As per the complaint, cops filed a case against a man identified as Gupta under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Gupta is around 55 years old and resides in Pradhikaran but he is yet to be arrested now.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside
article-image

The video which went viral shows Gupta hitting the puppy with an iron rod. As per the information shared by Pimpri police, the accused has a shop on the Link Road in Pimpri and the puppy was wandering near it. When it didn't go away even after shooing it away, Gupta allegedly resorted to beating it with an iron rod.

The puppy was injured to the extent that resulted in fractures and it became unconscious. Kundnani recorded the incident, provided aid to the puppy, and admitted it to a hospital in Wakad. Subsequently, he lodged a formal complaint with the Pimpri Police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked

VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suspense On Mahayuti Candidate From Aurangabad Continues

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suspense On Mahayuti Candidate From Aurangabad Continues

PHOTOS: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey Felicitates UPSC Ranker Shubham Thite

PHOTOS: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey Felicitates UPSC Ranker Shubham Thite

Nanded: 8 Candidates Served Notices For Election Expenditure

Nanded: 8 Candidates Served Notices For Election Expenditure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation