VIDEO: Man Assaults Puppy With Iron Rod, Resulting In Fractures And Unconsciousness; Booked

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty in Pimpri Chinchwad, a shopkeeper assaulted a puppy using an iron rod on Thursday. The video of the incident went viral on social media. As per the information, the incident took place at approximately 5:30pm on April 18 on Link Road in Pimpri area.

Meanwhile, a man named Hitesh Jaypal Kundnani, a resident of Link Road aged 34, lodged a complaint with the Pimpri Police Station against the man. As per the complaint, cops filed a case against a man identified as Gupta under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Gupta is around 55 years old and resides in Pradhikaran but he is yet to be arrested now.

The video which went viral shows Gupta hitting the puppy with an iron rod. As per the information shared by Pimpri police, the accused has a shop on the Link Road in Pimpri and the puppy was wandering near it. When it didn't go away even after shooing it away, Gupta allegedly resorted to beating it with an iron rod.

The puppy was injured to the extent that resulted in fractures and it became unconscious. Kundnani recorded the incident, provided aid to the puppy, and admitted it to a hospital in Wakad. Subsequently, he lodged a formal complaint with the Pimpri Police.