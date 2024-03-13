Pune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside |

In recent years, Pune has witnessed a concerning rise in dog bite incidents. According to a report, a staggering 42,665 individuals have fallen victim to dog bites in the past three years, with 4,000 cases reported in just the last two months.

Responding to this surge, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shared essential tips through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to prevent dog bites:

1. Don't tease dogs

2. Don't pull their ears or tail

3. Don't run in front of the dog

4. Don't hug the dog

5. Don't sit on the dog

6. Don't look into the dog's eyes for too long

Be aware not scared!



Rabies can be deadly and it's necessary to convey it's seriousness to the general public so that they can stay safe. Let's see what measures should we take while interacting with our pet friends!#RabiesSafety #PMC pic.twitter.com/ip3Y3piTL9 — PMC Care (@PMCPune) March 13, 2024

Accompanying the post, the civic body emphasised, "Be aware, not scared! Rabies can be deadly, and it's crucial to convey its seriousness to the general public so that they can stay safe."