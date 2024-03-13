 Pune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside

Pune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside

According to a report, a staggering 42,665 individuals have fallen victim to dog bites in the past three years, with 4,000 cases reported in just the last two months

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Offers Tips To Prevent Dog Bites Amid Massive Surge In Cases - Details Inside |

In recent years, Pune has witnessed a concerning rise in dog bite incidents. According to a report, a staggering 42,665 individuals have fallen victim to dog bites in the past three years, with 4,000 cases reported in just the last two months.

Responding to this surge, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shared essential tips through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to prevent dog bites:

Read Also
Are Ola, Uber Cabs Still Operating In Pune? Read Details Here As RTO Rejects Aggregator Licenses
article-image

1. Don't tease dogs

2. Don't pull their ears or tail

3. Don't run in front of the dog

4. Don't hug the dog

5. Don't sit on the dog

6. Don't look into the dog's eyes for too long

Accompanying the post, the civic body emphasised, "Be aware, not scared! Rabies can be deadly, and it's crucial to convey its seriousness to the general public so that they can stay safe."

Read Also
Pune: Velhe Taluka's Name Changed To Rajgad; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Expresses Happiness
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encroachment On CIDCO Land Removed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encroachment On CIDCO Land Removed

VIDEO: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Reverentially Touches Parliament Steps Upon Arrival

VIDEO: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Reverentially Touches Parliament Steps Upon Arrival

VIDEO l Digging Woes: Kondhwa Residents Stranded As School Vans, Ambulances And Tankers Struggle On...

VIDEO l Digging Woes: Kondhwa Residents Stranded As School Vans, Ambulances And Tankers Struggle On...

MAEER's MIT World Peace University Pays Tribute To Shri Krishna Karve Guruji On First Death...

MAEER's MIT World Peace University Pays Tribute To Shri Krishna Karve Guruji On First Death...

Nashik: Arrest Made In Horrific Rape Case; Victim Rescued From Aggressive Attacker

Nashik: Arrest Made In Horrific Rape Case; Victim Rescued From Aggressive Attacker