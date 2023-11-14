VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor Taluka In Pune | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Tourism's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday shared a mesmerising video showcasing the scenic beauty of Bhor Taluka in Pune. The breathtaking footage highlights the lush green landscapes, the serene Bhatghar Dam, and the picturesque Neera River.

"Found in nature's lap, Bhor Taluka in Pune district is the definition of serene beauty. Surrounded with lush greenery, Bhor's nurturing landscape strikes a balance between preserving tradition and embracing progress," read the post.

"With its hills and valleys inviting you for a getaway, Bhor is truly a must visit. Come, travel on the meandering road that makes the mesmerising Bhor," it further read.

The captivating visuals were beautifully captured by Mayur Deshmukh, offering viewers a glimpse into the tranquil allure of Bhor Taluka.

