 VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor Taluka In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor Taluka In Pune

VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor Taluka In Pune

The captivating visuals were beautifully captured by Mayur Deshmukh, offering viewers a glimpse into the tranquil allure of Bhor Taluka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor Taluka In Pune | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Tourism's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday shared a mesmerising video showcasing the scenic beauty of Bhor Taluka in Pune. The breathtaking footage highlights the lush green landscapes, the serene Bhatghar Dam, and the picturesque Neera River.

"Found in nature's lap, Bhor Taluka in Pune district is the definition of serene beauty. Surrounded with lush greenery, Bhor's nurturing landscape strikes a balance between preserving tradition and embracing progress," read the post.

"With its hills and valleys inviting you for a getaway, Bhor is truly a must visit. Come, travel on the meandering road that makes the mesmerising Bhor," it further read.

The captivating visuals were beautifully captured by Mayur Deshmukh, offering viewers a glimpse into the tranquil allure of Bhor Taluka.

Read Also
Pune News: 56-Year-Old Passenger Attacked By Auto Driver In Bapodi Over Fare Dispute
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor...

VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines

VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines

Pune News: Trio Arrested For Shooting Gold Trader Multiple Times On BT Kawade Road

Pune News: Trio Arrested For Shooting Gold Trader Multiple Times On BT Kawade Road

Pune News: Knife-Wielding Robbers Steal ₹29,000 From Petrol Pump On Lohegaon-Wagholi Road

Pune News: Knife-Wielding Robbers Steal ₹29,000 From Petrol Pump On Lohegaon-Wagholi Road

Pune News: 56-Year-Old Passenger Attacked By Auto Driver In Bapodi Over Fare Dispute

Pune News: 56-Year-Old Passenger Attacked By Auto Driver In Bapodi Over Fare Dispute