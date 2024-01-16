 VIDEO: Leaders Must Be Agile Thinkers, Capable Of Navigating Complex Situations, Says CDS Anil Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Leaders Must Be Agile Thinkers, Capable Of Navigating Complex Situations, Says CDS Anil Chouhan

VIDEO: Leaders Must Be Agile Thinkers, Capable Of Navigating Complex Situations, Says CDS Anil Chouhan

General Anil Chouhan along with the chief of three defence forces - Army, Airforce and Navy - addressed young cadets at the event to celebrate 75 years of the National Defence Academy (NDA)

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Pune: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chouhan on Tuesday said that the outcome of any combat is dependent on three big tangible elements that are technology, tactics and organisational structures.

General Anil Chouhan along with the chief of three defence forces - Army, Airforce and Navy - addressed young cadets at the event to celebrate 75 years of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

"Leadership in the armed forces is generally excised in combat or war, or as a run-up to it. The outcome of any combat, in fact, the smallest form of engagement to the largest campaign or battle, I believe is dependent on three big tangible elements. These are technology, tactics and organisational structures. However, there's a common intangible thread of military leadership that runs across the entire spectrum of combat as a battle-winning factor. The leadership requirements are different as per the nature of combat," General Anil Chouhan said.

He further added that at the very engagement level in the direct military leadership is the follow-me kind of leadership which emanates from the belief that an officer is born to lead.

Read Also
Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum Of Cartoon Art - See Photos
article-image

"It's a combination of daring and self-confidence which is important. At the level of battle where probably occupational art is exercised, say at the unit or brigade level is a mix of direct or indirect leadership. The leader will be present at the most critical battle, rest of the places, he places his trust on his subordinates," he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff also asserted that the leaders must be agile thinkers.

"Subordinates must have faith in their leaders. Military leadership is complex. The most carefully laid out plans go airy after the first bullet is fired. Leaders must therefore be agile thinkers, capable of navigating complex situations with creativity and resilience. Military academies and their training generate similar ideas and ideals," the CDS said.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know