 VIDEO: If Raj Saheb Commands, I Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls, Says Amit Thackeray; MNS Stages Protest March To SPPU
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: If Raj Saheb Commands, I Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls, Says Amit Thackeray; MNS Stages Protest March To SPPU

VIDEO: If Raj Saheb Commands, I Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls, Says Amit Thackeray; MNS Stages Protest March To SPPU

Amit Thackeray commented on the recent drug seizure in Pune, holding state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: If Raj Saheb Commands, I Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls, Says Amit Thackeray; MNS Stages Protest March To SPPU |

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, led a protest march from JW Marriot to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday, presenting several demands to the administration.

Among these demands were the establishment of a Marathi language bhavan at the university, enhancements to the quality of existing student hostels including food and restroom facilities, construction of hostels capable of accommodating 10,000 students, initiation of a separate placement department, employment conclaves, and more.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the younger Thackeray expressed his willingness to contest from Pune if his father so decides. He stated, "If Raj saheb assigns me a responsibility, I am prepared to fulfill whatever task he assigns. Whether it's the Lok Sabha, Assembly, corporation, or gram panchayat, I will adhere to his guidance. If he instructs me to contest the Pune Lok Sabha polls, I will do so. However, personally, I have no desire to enter the electoral fray."

Additionally, he commented on the recent drug seizure in Pune, holding state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible. "The large-scale seizure of drugs in Pune is a grave concern. Narcotics worth ₹4,000 crore have been intercepted. As MNS, we will launch an awareness campaign to address this issue."

Read Also
Who Is Sandeep Dhunia? The Alleged Mastermind In Massive ₹4,000 Crore Pune Drug Bust Case
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National...

Pune Mega Drug Haul: Process Underway For Red Corner Notice Against Indian-Origin British National...

Nashik: NMC In Limbo About ₹21.47 Crore Funding For Electric Bus Depot

Nashik: NMC In Limbo About ₹21.47 Crore Funding For Electric Bus Depot

Pune: Sassoon Hospital Operations Remain Largely Unaffected Amid Resident Doctors' Strike

Pune: Sassoon Hospital Operations Remain Largely Unaffected Amid Resident Doctors' Strike

Nashik: Encroachment Cleared at Vinchur Chauphuli, Eases Traffic Congestion

Nashik: Encroachment Cleared at Vinchur Chauphuli, Eases Traffic Congestion

Nashik: Twenty-Kilometer-Long Canals To Be Covered To Fight Drought

Nashik: Twenty-Kilometer-Long Canals To Be Covered To Fight Drought