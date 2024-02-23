VIDEO: If Raj Saheb Commands, I Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls, Says Amit Thackeray; MNS Stages Protest March To SPPU |

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, led a protest march from JW Marriot to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday, presenting several demands to the administration.

Among these demands were the establishment of a Marathi language bhavan at the university, enhancements to the quality of existing student hostels including food and restroom facilities, construction of hostels capable of accommodating 10,000 students, initiation of a separate placement department, employment conclaves, and more.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the younger Thackeray expressed his willingness to contest from Pune if his father so decides. He stated, "If Raj saheb assigns me a responsibility, I am prepared to fulfill whatever task he assigns. Whether it's the Lok Sabha, Assembly, corporation, or gram panchayat, I will adhere to his guidance. If he instructs me to contest the Pune Lok Sabha polls, I will do so. However, personally, I have no desire to enter the electoral fray."

Additionally, he commented on the recent drug seizure in Pune, holding state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible. "The large-scale seizure of drugs in Pune is a grave concern. Narcotics worth ₹4,000 crore have been intercepted. As MNS, we will launch an awareness campaign to address this issue."