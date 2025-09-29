 Video: 'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti Protest Turns Violent In Ahilyanagar; 30 Detained
Video: 'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti Protest Turns Violent In Ahilyanagar; 30 Detained

“The protest began this morning at Kotla in Kotwali area after someone had painted ‘I Love Muhammad’ on the road, which was objected to by members of the Muslim community. A complaint was lodged at Kotwali police station against this graffiti.”

Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Video: 'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti Protest Turns Violent In Ahilyanagar; 30 Detained

Tension rose in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar on Sunday after a “I love Muhammad” graffiti appeared on a roadside rangoli in the Milliwada area. A video of the same went viral, following which Muslim youths protested who blocking the Ahilyanagar–Sambhaji Nagar highway on Monday.

And the protest turned violent, prompting police to baton-charge a stone-pelting mob, officials said, despite one person being arrested in connection with the graffiti, they added.

“The protest began this morning at Kotla in Kotwali area after someone had painted ‘I Love Muhammad’ on the road, which was objected to by members of the Muslim community. A complaint was lodged at Kotwali police station against this graffiti,” an official said to PTI.

“Despite one person being arrested in connection with the graffiti, some people protested. Even as police urged them to maintain law and order, some persons from the mob started pelting stones. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to restore normalcy,” the official said.

Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered
Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In Chakan To Ease Traffic Congestion
Asia Cup Final 2025: Afghan Students In Pakistan Celebrate India’s Victory, Shout ‘Jai Hind’; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Why Hutatma Chowk Station Has Open-To-Sky Entrances, MMRC Clarifies
At least 30 persons have been detained in connection with the protests, road blockade and stone pelting, Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said to PTI.

“We used force to maintain law and order. The police are taking action against the accused persons. The situation is under control. Citizens must not believe in or spread rumours," Gharge said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently touring Yavatmal, said authorities will find out if there is a conspiracy to disturb social peace in the state and polarise society by putting up different kinds of boards.

“Everyone is free to practice their own religion but not to indulge in polarisation,” the CM Fadnavis asserted.

Pune: Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Flees To London Despite Negative Report On Passport Application
This incident adds to the similar events in the near past regarding the “I love Muhammad” campaign, which has been criticised by CM Yogi Adityanath as religious extremism against Hindutva and has met with police action.

However, Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief, supported the campaign while saying that it is not a crime and also condemned the police action on the participants.

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In...

Video: 'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti Protest Turns Violent In Ahilyanagar; 30 Detained

Only 1 Day Left: PCMC Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Taxpayers To Avail 4% Property Tax Rebate

'He Couldn't Impress HOD Enough': Junior Doctors Allege Sarees & Mobile Phones Demanded After PG...

Pune: Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Flees To London Despite Negative Report On Passport Application

