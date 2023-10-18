VIDEO: Huge Amount Of Medicines Found Dumped In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam |

A huge quantity of medical supplies was discovered discarded in the waters of Khadakwasla Dam, a primary source of drinking water for numerous Pune residents. Officials from Haveli Police Station and the Irrigation Department rapidly mobilised to the site, where a detailed assessment was done by them.

During the afternoon hours on Wednesday, security personnel stationed at Khadakwasla Dam's Chowpatty area observed multiple medicine boxes floating in the water. A closer examination revealed a variety of items, including injections and small medicine bottles, deliberately tossed into the reservoir. The guards then alerted Irrigation Department officials, who, in turn, informed the local police.

#WATCH | Huge amounts of #medicines were dumped in #Pune's #KhadakwaslaDam, which is the main drinking water source for #Punekars. It included injections and small medicine bottles. #Viral pic.twitter.com/SDJWa91DWJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2023

Read Also Pune: NDA Cadet Dies After Head Injury During Boxing Competition

Following the viral video of the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her concern on the social media platform X. She said that expired medicines had been discarded into the waters of Khadakwasla Dam, highlighting the grave risk posed to the lives of citizens by those who engage in such hazardous waste dumping. She underscored that the dam's water serves as a critical source of drinking water for the residents of Pune and its surrounding areas. Sule called for stringent action against those responsible for this act of pollution and urged the Commissioner of Police to personally investigate the matter and initiate the required actions.

खडकवासला धरणाच्या पाण्यात मुदत संपलेली औषधे फेकल्याचा प्रकार उघडकीस आला आहे. अशा प्रकारे हा धोकादायक कचरा पाण्यात फेकून जलप्रदूषण करणाऱ्या व्यक्ती नागरीकांच्या जीवाशी खेळ करीत आहेत. कारण याच धरणाचे पाणी पुणे व परिसरातील नागरिकांना पिण्यासाठी सोडले जाते. धरणाच्या पाण्यात असा कचरा… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 18, 2023