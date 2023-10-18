 VIDEO: Huge Amount Of Medicines Found Dumped In Pune's Khadakwasla Dam
Following the viral video of the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her concern on the social media platform X.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
A huge quantity of medical supplies was discovered discarded in the waters of Khadakwasla Dam, a primary source of drinking water for numerous Pune residents. Officials from Haveli Police Station and the Irrigation Department rapidly mobilised to the site, where a detailed assessment was done by them.

During the afternoon hours on Wednesday, security personnel stationed at Khadakwasla Dam's Chowpatty area observed multiple medicine boxes floating in the water. A closer examination revealed a variety of items, including injections and small medicine bottles, deliberately tossed into the reservoir. The guards then alerted Irrigation Department officials, who, in turn, informed the local police.

article-image

Following the viral video of the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her concern on the social media platform X. She said that expired medicines had been discarded into the waters of Khadakwasla Dam, highlighting the grave risk posed to the lives of citizens by those who engage in such hazardous waste dumping. She underscored that the dam's water serves as a critical source of drinking water for the residents of Pune and its surrounding areas. Sule called for stringent action against those responsible for this act of pollution and urged the Commissioner of Police to personally investigate the matter and initiate the required actions.

article-image
