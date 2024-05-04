 VIDEO: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Four individuals have been injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are currently receiving treatment

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Life Of 3-Year-Old In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

A 3-year-old girl died while four others were injured as a domestic gas cylinder exploded during cooking at Sharif Colony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area on Friday night.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the Shaikh family lives in Sharif Colony and earns their livelihood through daily wages. On Friday night, while the family members were cooking in the house, the cylinder exploded, engulfing the entire house in flames.

The residents attempted to extinguish the fire by bringing water from their homes but were unable to control the blaze. Additionally, the power supply in the area was disconnected.

Meanwhile, the police and the fire brigade rushed to the scene but were unable to reach the fire due to the narrow lanes. Nevertheless, the fire brigade personnel managed to extinguish the fire.

A three-year-old girl named Sada succumbed to the flames, while Zishan (9), Rizwan Khan (40), Rehan (40), Faizan Rizwan Pathan (17), and Adil Khan (10) sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and are currently receiving treatment, according to hospital sources.

