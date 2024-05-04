At 18.3°C, Pune Records Coldest Morning In May Since 2015 | File Photo

Pune's Shivajinagar recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius on Friday (May 3), which marks the city's coldest morning since 2015, stated Vineet Kumar, a research scientist, on X (formerly Twitter).

Pune Shivajinagar minimum temperature 18.3c on 3 May, this is the coolest morning for Pune in May after 2015. — vineet kumar (@vineet_tropmet) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the city has experienced its warmest April since 2013, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The average maximum temperature was recorded as 39.63 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius more than normal. Moreover, April saw temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius on at least 25 days, the highest since 2013.

Despite the sweltering heat, the drop in the nighttime temperatures is seen as a relief. However, this respite may be shortlived as the IMD has predicted that the nighttime temperatures could rise due to cloud cover.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies, becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening from May 6 to May 9. The temperatures are expected to range from as high as 42 degrees Celsius to as low as 18 degrees Celsius during these four days, the IMD stated.