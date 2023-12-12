 Pune News: Five School Kids Injured In Autorickshaw-Dumper Truck Collision At Chandani Chowk
Three children were administered primary treatment, while the other two were rushed to a hospital

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Five children were injured after an autorickshaw ferrying school students rammed into a dumper truck in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Chandani Chowk area at noon, an official said.

The children were making a lot of noise in the autorickshaw, and the driver turned around to check on them when the vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck, the official from Hinjewadi police station said.

Five children in the age group of four to five years were injured, he said.

Three children were administered primary treatment, while the other two were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

