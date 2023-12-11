 VIDEO: Firefighters Avert Disaster As Historic Wooden Wada In Kasba Peth Engulfs In Flames
Mahajan Wada, located near the Peshwa-era Mote Wada in the Shaniwarwada area of Kasba Peth, posed a significant fire risk due to its wooden construction.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
In the wee hours on Monday, an old wada in Kasba Peth caught fire, an official informed.

Fortunately, he added that the swift action by the firefighting team prevented a serious accident by restricting further spread, given that the it was closed at the time of the incident.

Mahajan Wada, located near the Peshwa-era Mote Wada in the Shaniwarwada area of Kasba Peth, posed a significant fire risk due to its wooden construction. The fire brigade in Kasba Peth quickly responded to the incident, with Kamlesh Choudhary leading the efforts. Together with dedicated firefighters, they efficiently brought the fire under control by deploying water to douse the flames, averting a potential disaster.

Frequent fires in city

Frequent fires in the narrow lanes of the city has become a matter of concern for the Pune Municipal Corporation. In response to previous fire incidents in May from Market Yard, Wagholi, and Timber Market areas of the city, then Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil had instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Department to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of busy and narrow areas across the city.

Recently, at least six persons died and 10 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday.

The owner of a nearby unit alerted the fire brigade to the incident, after which a team rushed to the site, doused the blaze and sent the injured to the hospital, an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body's disaster management cell said.

article-image

