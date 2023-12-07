 VIDEO: Fire Brigade Rescues Cat Stuck On 60-Foot-High Tree For 2 Days In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
VIDEO: Fire Brigade Rescues Cat Stuck On 60-Foot-High Tree For 2 Days In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Having gone hungry for two days, the feline was provided with milk before being released back into its familiar surroundings

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Fire Brigade Rescues Cat Stuck On 60-Foot-High Tree For 2 Days In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

A cat, seeking refuge from dogs, scaled a towering 60-foot tree but found itself trapped there for two days. Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade promptly mobilised a rescue operation on Tuesday.

Initially spotted by local residents on a palm tree near Baliram Patil High School in the Hudco area of Pharshi Maidan on Sunday, the cat's plight went unnoticed.

It wasn't until a resident ventured for a morning stroll on Tuesday and heard peculiar sounds that the cat's situation was discovered. Promptly alerting the fire brigade, immediate action was taken.

Led by firefighting officer Vijay Rathod, the team quickly arrived on-site. Jawan Akash Narekar climbed the tree, ensuring the safety of the cat despite the nearby electricity wires. To ensure safety, the power supply in the area was temporarily cut off, and the cat was safely rescued.

Having gone hungry for two days, the feline was provided with milk before being released back into its familiar surroundings.

VIDEO: Finally, PMC Begins Removal Of BRTS On Nagar Road In Pune After Public Outcry
article-image

