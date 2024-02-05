VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Car On Mumbai-Nashik Highway |

A moment of panic ensued on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway as a moving car burst into flames near Sai Kutir in Igatpuri, sparking a swift response from emergency services. The incident, involving a car, occurred at approximately 9:45am, sending plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit within the vehicle. The driver, quick to react, steered the car to the side of the road before safely evacuating the vehicle, escaping unharmed. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties resulting from the blaze.

Authorities swiftly sprang into action, with personnel from Highway Police Station Ghoti, Igatpuri Municipal Council Fire Brigade, and Toll Naka Fire Brigade rushing to the scene to contain the fire. Firefighting efforts commenced promptly to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

In the interest of public safety, traffic on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway was temporarily diverted from Pimpri Phata as a precautionary measure while emergency responders worked to address the situation.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and prompt action in the face of unexpected emergencies on the road.