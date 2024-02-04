 Nashik: NMC Launches Probe Into Ad Scam Allegations; Mayur Patil New Advertisement Commissioner
The controversy arose from a tender issued by the advertisement and licensing department for 28 hoardings within the municipal limits.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is conducting a thorough investigation into allegations of a significant advertising scam within its advertisement and licensing department, involving crores of rupees.

Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has appointed Mayur Patil as the new Assistant Commissioner to oversee the department, relieving Manoj Sangamanere of his responsibilities amid accusations. Sangamanere has been transferred to the property tax recovery department with pending inquiry.

Contract to Pune firm

Suspicions emerged when it was revealed that the contract for erecting over 63 hoardings was awarded to Marquis Advertising and Marketing, an advertising company based in Pune.

The Nashik Outdoor Advertising Welfare Association voiced concerns during a press conference, alleging a multi-crore scam and pointing out discrepancies between the tender, mandate, and contract issued by the Municipal Corporation.

According to the association, certain terms and conditions were purportedly manipulated to financially benefit the contractor, raising questions about the allocation of funds for the additional hoardings. The commissioner has formed a committee, chaired by Additional Commissioner Pradip Chaudhary, to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.

In response to the unfolding situation, the responsibility for advertisement and license approval within the tax collection department has been transferred to Mayur Patil, indicating the municipality's commitment to addressing the issue transparently and ensuring accountability within its ranks.

