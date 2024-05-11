 VIDEO: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Files Case Against Residents For Obstructing Anti-Encroachment Drive
Presently, the anti-encroachment drive is being implemented in Shahgunj, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Hudco TV Centre, and Cidco area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) lodged a complaint against residents for obstructing an anti-encroachment drive on Friday.

CSMC conducted the anti-encroachment drive to clear roads for traffic in various parts of the city. On May 9 at 9pm, anti-encroachment inspector Ravindra Desai was patrolling at Bajrang Chowk and taking action against encroachers hindering traffic. While attempting to seize items belonging to hawkers obstructing the road, a man threatened Desai and other employees, and residents physically assaulted Desai. After consulting senior officers, Desai filed a complaint with the police station, but the culprits fled upon police arrival.

Presently, the anti-encroachment drive is being implemented in Shahgunj, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Hudco TV Centre, and Cidco area. Despite earlier directives for residents to remove encroachments themselves, as they failed to comply, a rigorous drive has commenced. CSMC sources warned that residents must cooperate with the drive's execution, or legal action will ensue.

