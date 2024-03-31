VIDEO: Bagad Yatra Draws Thousands To Bavdhan In Satara District |

The Bagad Rath Yatra, a revered fair held at Bavdhan in Satara district, draws pilgrims from across Maharashtra who gather to worship Lord Bhairavnath. This year, the vibrant event took place on Sunday, attended by a multitude of devotees chanting 'Kashinathacha Changbhal', signifying their devotion.

Former MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a regular attendee, paid homage to the Bagad Yantra as part of the annual rituals.

With lakhs of devotees converging from various parts of the state, the Bagad Yatra stands as an integral aspect of Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. Commencing on Holi Pournima, the festival, which has a history spanning over 800 years, centres around the fulfilment of vows made to the deity.

Additionally, rituals marking Bhairavnath's marriage are observed. Each year, members of the carpenter community in Bavdhan craft the Bagad from wood, with its "aladandi" made from sandalwood. Only 'Khillar' bullocks, known for their strength in carrying heavy loads, are used to pull the wooden chariot, which typically weighs between 2 to 3 tons. Stone-carved chariot wheels add to the spectacle.

An intriguing aspect of the festival involves devotees hanging by hooks from high posts. Those who agree to endure this ritual fast for five days, consuming only Neem leaves and abstaining from water until the Bagad day. Those who successfully fulfill these conditions earn the title of 'Bagad'.

The festivities commenced with the ritual bathing of Bagadya Vikas Navale in the Krishna river, followed by the worship of gods and goddesses. The Bagad was then carried to the accompaniment of music. Devotees adorned the chariots with notes, coconuts, flags, and vows as offerings.

Cart-pulling commenced in the late morning, with bullocks replaced at intervals. Alongside the Bagadya, devotees also paid homage to the palanquins of Vaghjaidevi, Bhairavanath, and Jyotiba.

The journey through fields saw 12 bullocks harnessed at a time to the Bagad carts, later reduced to 4 oxen upon reaching unpaved roads. The meticulous care given to the bulls throughout the year by local farmers ensured their readiness for the arduous task.