Pune: Midnight Showers Offer Brief Respite From Heat

The city experienced light rains on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, offering temporary relief from the uncomfortable warm temperatures that had prevailed. Areas such as Baner, Sus, Sinhagad Road, and Pashan saw rainfall at midnight, bringing a welcome cool breeze for Punekars troubled by the rising heat.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, temperatures reached 38.8 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar. Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri reported temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Rise in city temp

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecasting division attributed the rise in temperatures to increased cloud cover since March 28. This cloud cover reduces the escape of longwave radiation, resulting in warmer nights. Concerns were expressed over the continual increase in maximum temperatures, indicating heightened heat levels.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, linked this phenomenon to the presence of moisture over the state and a lack of wind circulation. Moisture in the air, combined with minimal wind movement, intensifies the sensation of warmth. Higher humidity levels impede the evaporation of sweat from the skin, reducing the body's natural cooling mechanism and causing discomfort in humid conditions. Additionally, the absence of wind circulation limits the dispersion of heat and moisture in the atmosphere.