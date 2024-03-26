Why Is Pune Feeling Hotter Than Usual? Read About Role Of Humidity And Wind Circulation |

Pune, known for its comparatively soothing summers, is currently experiencing unusually high temperatures, causing Punekars to sweat in March.

On Monday, the mercury at the Shivajinagar observatory soared to 38.9 degrees Celsius. Pune's historical records show that the highest temperature ever recorded in March dates back to 1892, reaching 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Despite temperatures ranging between 36–38 degrees, the city feels like it's experiencing peak summer. Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed this phenomenon to the presence of moisture over the state as well as a lack of wind circulation.

The IMD has predicted temperatures to touch 40°C tomorrow.

So, why does it feel warmer?

Moisture in the air, coupled with minimal wind movement, amplifies the sensation of warmth. Elevated humidity levels impede the evaporation of sweat from the skin, which is our body's natural cooling mechanism, leading to reduced cooling and increased discomfort in humid conditions.

Furthermore, the absence of wind circulation limits the dispersion of heat and moisture in the atmosphere. Wind plays a crucial role in carrying away excess body heat and facilitating sweat evaporation, which aids in cooling the body. However, in the absence of significant wind, heat and moisture become trapped near the ground, creating a stagnant and oppressive environment.

