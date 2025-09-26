VIDEO: After Andekar & Ghaiwal, Pune Police Crack Down On Tipu Pathan Gang | Sourced

After decisive action against the Andekar and Ghaiwal gangs, Pune Police have now taken action against the notorious gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan from Syednagar, Hadapsar, on Friday and demolished the illegal structure made by him in the area.

The Kalepadal Police, in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), demolished illegal constructions belonging to Pathan. The structures were reportedly used as his office in Khwaja Manzil, Syednagar, Hadapsar.

Regarding the matter, a case has already been registered against Pathan under sections 308(2), 329(3), 351(2), 352, 189(1), 189(2), and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4), and 23(1) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999.

Man Singh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the demolition was part of a larger campaign to curb the growing influence of organised crime syndicates in the city and to send a strong message against land grabbing and unauthorised constructions carried out by gangsters.