VIDEO: 4 Severely Burned In Fire At Scrap Shop In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi | Video Screengrab

A fire broke out at a scrap centre in Akurdi Gaothan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Friday, resulting in severe injuries to four individuals. The victims have been identified as Popat Adsul (50, with 20% burns), Santosh Chavan (45, with 35% burns), Naresh Chavan (38, with 10% burns), and Shrikant Kamble (32, with 5% burns), all of whom were admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital.

As per the information received, the incident occurred at around 7pm when a fire erupted in the scrap shop, engulfing various materials such as cardboard, plastic, perfume cans, body spray cans, scrap batteries, and household items. The four injured individuals were residing in a small space within the scrap shop. The fire broke out while they were cooking, leading to a significant gas leak that ignited into flames. The loud noise and intense flames caused panic in the area.

Swiftly informed, firefighters responded promptly to extinguish the fire using water. Emergency services ensured the injured were quickly transported to the hospital for medical attention. A total of 32 fire personnel were involved in the operation.