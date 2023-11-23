 VIDEO: 3 Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Overturns Near Kolhapur
The accident took place at around 2am near Puikhadi village on the outskirts of Kolhapur city

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Pune: Three members of a family were killed and nine others injured after a private bus overturned near Maharashtra's Kolhapur city in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2 am near Puikhadi village on the outskirts of Kolhapur city, located about 240 km from Pune, when the sleeper coach bus carrying nearly 25 passengers was heading from Goa to Mumbai, they said.

"As per the information we have received, the bus overturned when its driver was trying to negotiate a turn near Puikhadi on Kolhapur-Radhanagari road," an official from Karvir police station said.

Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade department personnel rushed to the spot with cranes.

"Three members of a family were killed while nine other passengers received injuries. The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Kolhapur," the official said.

