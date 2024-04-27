VIDEO: 100% Confident About Shivajirao Adhalrao's Victory From Shirur Lok Sabha Seat, Says Dilip Walse Patil | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday that his party colleague Shivajirao Adhalrao would comprehensively win the Shirur Lok Sabha seat.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Pune: Dilip Walse Patil, Maharashtra minister said "... I am fine now after undergoing treatment for the last 1 month. In the next few days, I will go to meet my people and listen to their problems..." pic.twitter.com/lABnIQdSBA — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

Patil, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after an accident at his home, stated that he would soon commence campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

"After slipping at home, I sustained leg injuries and a fracture. I have been recovering well for the last 15 days, and my treatment is ongoing. Once I am better, I will visit my constituency to meet people for election campaigning and seek votes for Shivajirao Adhalrao. I am 100 per cent confident that he will win the seat. Some people who visited me in the hospital have convinced me to work for the NCP candidate," Patil told ANI.

Patil, who suffered the injury in the accident at his home in Pune in March this year, later underwent surgery on his leg.

Once considered a loyalist of Sharad Pawar before the split in the NCP, Patil served as Maharashtra Home Minister in 2021 after Anil Deshmukh resigned from the position due to graft charges.

From the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Shivajirao Adhalrao will contest against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP Amol Kolhe.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kolhe defeated Adhalrao with a margin of 58,483 votes. Patil had contested on the Shiv Sena ticket.

Adhalrao is a three-time (2004-2019) Lok Sabha MP from the Shirur constituency.