Velhe Tehsil empowers 2,605 beneficiaries through 'Shasan Aplya Dari' 

The Velhe Tehsil Office, in a noteworthy endeavor under the Maharajswa Abhiyaan, successfully organized a special camp under campaign called 'Shasan Aplya Dari' at Ranwadi near Panshet. The primary objective of this campaign was to extend the benefits of various government schemes and services to the residents of the Panshet area.

The campaign witnessed an impressive participation of 2,605 beneficiaries, who were able to avail themselves of the diverse range of schemes and services provided through this initiative.

Tehsildar Dinesh Parge and SDO Rajendra Kachare were joined by Block Development Officer Pankaj Shelke, Taluka Agricultural Officer Dhananjay Kondhalkar, Probationary Nayab Tehsildar Mayur Bansode, and several department representatives during the event.

Shasan Aplya Dari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on last Saturday launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, aimed at providing benefits of government schemes at one place. District administrations have been asked to organise two-day camps as part of the initiative.

The objective of the scheme is to take the government to the doorstep of the common people so that they can take benefits of various schemes without any hassle, an official said. A dedicated cell has been set up in the CM's office for the scheme's coordination, he added.

