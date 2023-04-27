 Pune: Ajit Pawar seeks renaming of Velhe taluka to Rajgad
Pune: Ajit Pawar seeks renaming of Velhe taluka to Rajgad

Velhe Taluka houses the famous Rajgad Fort, the first capital of the Maratha Empire under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for more than two decades.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Pune: Ajit Pawar seeks renaming of Velhe taluka to Rajgad

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday demanded that Velhe taluka in Maharashtra's Pune district be renamed Rajgad.


Rajgad Fort in Velhe
Velhe Taluka houses the famous Rajgad Fort, the first capital of the Maratha Empire under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for more than two decades. The second capital during the Maratha warrior king's rule was Raigad Fort. This hill fort, built by Shivaji Maharaj, is located in Raigad taluka - named after that fort.

Pawar's letter

Pawar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday to raise the demand of renaming Velhe taluka.



In the letter, Pawar said that Rajgad Fort in Velhe taluka served as the first capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he ruled from there for 27 years.

58 Panchayats pass resolution

"Out of the 70 gram panchayats in the taluka, 58 have passed resolutions seeking that the name of the taluka be changed (to Rajgad)," the former deputy chief minister said.



He said that apart from Rajgad, Velhe taluka houses Torna Fort, and has historical value.

