Pune: Case study on Mylab in Harvard Business Review

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a leading biotechnology start-up based in Pune, has been featured in a case study by the prestigious Harvard Business Review (HBR) Case Collection.

Titled ‘Mylab Discovery Solutions: Innovating Against All Odds,’ the case study showcases the company's journey, from facing numerous challenges as a start-up to becoming a funded venture with innovative solutions.

It also highlights Mylab's vision to provide a "last mile diagnostic advantage" to patients and be "omnipresent" in healthcare.

Country's first COVID-19 self-test kit

The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine, has recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The case study also focuses on the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled it to increase its production of tests from 10,000 to 550,000 per week and expand its employee strength from 30 to 350.

The case study has been authored by Charu Rastogi, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), Professor Srivardhini K. Jha of IIMB, and Rishikesha Krishnan, Director of IIMB.

Mylab's Managing Director, Hasmukh Rawal, expressed pride at being featured in the HBR case collection and hoped that the case study would inspire future entrepreneurs and leaders.

Sujit Jain, Mylab's Director of Strategy, said that the company's inclusion in the HBR case collection was an honor and a testament to its significant contributions to the healthcare industry.

HBR case studies are widely used to develop business judgment and skills among students, practitioners, and academics worldwide. Mylab's inclusion in the HBR case collection is a significant achievement for the company and highlights its innovative approach to transform healthcare.