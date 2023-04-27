Pune: Catering contractor attacked with frying ladle at wedding over gulab jamuns | Representative Image

A catering contractor in Pune was seriously injured after being attacked with a frying ladle by a group of people at a wedding ceremony over a dispute regarding the packing and taking of gulab jamuns, a sweet dish.

The Incident

The incident took place on April 23 at the Rajyog Mangal Karyalay in Shewalewadi area of Pune. The marriage ceremony had concluded by 1.30 pm, and food was served around that time. However, around 6 pm, some relatives who attended the wedding approached the catering service manager, Dipanshu Gupta, and asked if they could take the leftover food. Gupta agreed, and they started packing the food.

Dispute over Gulab Jamuns

While the relatives were packing the leftover food, Gupta noticed one person packing the gulab jamuns, which were kept separately. Gupta objected, stating that the sweets were meant for another ceremony the next day. This led to an altercation, and the group attacked him. One of the attackers picked up a frying ladle and hit Gupta on his head, causing him to bleed profusely.

Suspects Fled

After the attack, four of the suspects fled from the banquet hall, and the police have launched a search to arrest them. The police have invoked sections of the Indian Penal Code that pertain to causing hurt with dangerous weapons and intentional insult against the four suspects.