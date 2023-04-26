Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses |

In a review meeting held on Wednesday, the Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil approved 15,000 applications for houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), while 5,000 applications are still pending due to a lack of required documents.

The PMAY Housing for All is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the Government of India to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country through States/UTs/Central Nodal Agencies. It was extended up to 31st December 2024.

Appointment of a representative in each Tehsil

Patil has ordered the completion of pending applications immediately and directed the appointment of a representative in each Tehsil to increase the number of eligible beneficiaries.

He was speaking at the meeting with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to discuss the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the district.

The PMRDA Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, Joint Commissioner Snehal Berge, former MLA Balasaheb Bhegde, and Balasaheb Ghotkule were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Joint Commissioner Snehal Berge presented the progress report of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and updated the attendees on the ongoing works.