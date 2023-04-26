 Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses

Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses

5,000 applications are still pending due to a lack of required documents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses |

In a review meeting held on Wednesday, the Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil approved 15,000 applications for houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), while 5,000 applications are still pending due to a lack of required documents.

The PMAY Housing for All is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the Government of India to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country through States/UTs/Central Nodal Agencies. It was extended up to 31st December 2024.

Read Also
UK investment minister Dominic Johnson to visit Pune
article-image

Appointment of a representative in each Tehsil

Patil has ordered the completion of pending applications immediately and directed the appointment of a representative in each Tehsil to increase the number of eligible beneficiaries.

He was speaking at the meeting with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to discuss the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the district. 

The PMRDA Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, Joint Commissioner Snehal Berge, former MLA Balasaheb Bhegde, and Balasaheb Ghotkule were present at the meeting. 

During the meeting, Joint Commissioner Snehal Berge presented the progress report of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and updated the attendees on the ongoing works.

Read Also
Dharmadhikari fake letter: Man arrested from Pune did not write ‘letter’, only forwarded it
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth from tribal region engage in Metro Samwad with officials

Pune: Youth from tribal region engage in Metro Samwad with officials

PMPML introduces new bus routes to ease commuting woes in Pune

PMPML introduces new bus routes to ease commuting woes in Pune

Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses

Pune: Guardian Minister approves applications for 15,000 PMAY houses

Surprise on morning walk: PCMC Commissioner pays visit to Durga Devi Hill Park

Surprise on morning walk: PCMC Commissioner pays visit to Durga Devi Hill Park

Genzeon's Pune team set to soar: Company to hire 100+ associates in tech and engineering roles

Genzeon's Pune team set to soar: Company to hire 100+ associates in tech and engineering roles