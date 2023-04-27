Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Danave to flag off Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune | IRCTC

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, will be flagging off the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune station on Friday. The event will be graced by the presence of other dignitaries as well.

Furthering the concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by the central government, Indian Railways is all set to launch the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra from Pune on Friday for interested pilgrims.







The train is fully booked to capacity.



Read Also Pune: Catering contractor attacked with frying ladle at wedding over gulab jamuns

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains

Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena.







These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to domestic tourists as well as to international tourists.

9-night-10-day tour

The 9-night-10-day tour commencing from Pune will cover the important religious destinations of Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in which the visitors will get to see the most famous temples and other pilgrimage places such as Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.







IRCTC, the professional tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, is offering this all-inclusive tour.

Read Also Wider University Road: PMC Acquires 10 Land Parcels in Pune

Package with sightseeing

The package includes meals, road transfers and sightseeing in buses, accommodation arrangement as per itinerary, service of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping besides various on-board entertainment activities planned for the tourists.







With a composition of 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 3 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2 Tier coach, the tour package is offered across 3 categories: Economy, Comfort and Deluxe and provides bookings of 750 passengers with the majority in the economy segment standard category.