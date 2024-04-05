 Vasant More, VBA Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat, Presents Rat Cages To Sassoon Hospital Official - Here's Why
This comes after the death of Sagar Renuse (30), who passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU on April 1

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Vasant More, VBA Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat, Presents Rat Cages To Sassoon Hospital Official - Here's Why | X/@vasantmore88

Vasant More, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, presented rat cages to an official of the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on Friday.

This comes after the death of Sagar Renuse (30), who passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital's ICU on April 1. Renuse's relatives alleged that visible rat bites were found on his body in two to three places.

Renuse's family accused the hospital administration of negligence and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management and the concerned doctors who were responsible for Renuse's care during his time in the hospital.

In response to the situation, Sassoon Hospital's dean, Vinayak Kale, confirmed the formation of a committee to conduct an investigation into the case. However, he clarified that connecting rat bites as the cause of Renuse's death was inappropriate.

Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, received the committee's report on Thursday and stated that he would review it. He assured that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. Nevertheless, he underscored that while immediate death following a rat bite is improbable. However, he added that any instances of rats biting patients, especially those in critical condition in the ICU, are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, More took on X (formerly Twitter) and warned of protest if the responsible individuals for Renuse's death were not held accountable.

