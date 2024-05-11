 Upset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneUpset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Upset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The injured Sampat Laxman Wahul (48) is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Upset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representative

In a bizarre incident, two sons stabbed their own father and attempted to kill him in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday night. The injured Sampat Laxman Wahul (48) is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station against the accused Prakash Sampat Wahul (26) and Popat Sampat Wahul (30).

Police stated that Sampat Wahul (48), a resident of Wadgaon Kolhati in the Waluj area, has two sons. They were upset with their father because he had not arranged their marriages and had not given them any farmland. They frequently quarrelled with their father over this issue.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Huge Tree Uprooted in Pune's Sahkarnagar Area Due to Heavy Rains
article-image

On Wednesday at around 8pm, they had a severe quarrel and assaulted Sampat on his back, chest, stomach, and hand. Neighbours intervened and rushed the injured Sampat to GMCH. Under the guidance of PI Krushna Shine, PSI Praveen Patharkar is further investigating the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Upset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Upset Over Not Arranging Their Marriages, Sons Stab Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

VIDEO: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Files Case Against Residents For Obstructing...

VIDEO: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Files Case Against Residents For Obstructing...

Pune: First Aid Kits Distributed for Lok Sabha Elections in Maval, Pune, and Shirur

Pune: First Aid Kits Distributed for Lok Sabha Elections in Maval, Pune, and Shirur

Woman Stabbed To Death By Former Employer For Refusing To Return To Work In Maharashtra's Jalna

Woman Stabbed To Death By Former Employer For Refusing To Return To Work In Maharashtra's Jalna

Two Civic Staffers Arrested For Accepting ₹55,000 Bribe, Imported Liquor From Colleague in...

Two Civic Staffers Arrested For Accepting ₹55,000 Bribe, Imported Liquor From Colleague in...