Unusual Birth: Four-Legged Chicken Born In Satara, Villagers Gather In Amazement |

A rare four-legged baby chicken was born in the Satara district of Maharashtra where it happily lives with an extra set of limbs.

In a remarkable natural event, a chicken with four legs, an astonishing deviation from the typical two, was born from eggs incubated by a hen in the residence of Ashok Pawar in Masugadewadi in Patan Tehsil of Satara.

This small village, situated at over 150 km from Pune, is now abuzz with discussions about this extraordinary marvel of nature. It is experiencing an influx of villagers eager to witness the uniqueness of the four-legged chicken. Pawar has been raising chickens at home, and one of the hens gave birth to 10 chicks after approximately 25 days. Upon close inspection, it was observed that one of the chicks, while possessing two legs like any typical chicken, also has an additional pair at the back.

Here's what Veterinary experts and animal husbandry doctors say

Veterinary experts and animal husbandry doctors from Karad have suggested that genetic modification may be the cause behind the birth of this four-legged chick.

"This incident joins a list of peculiar occurrences resulting from genetic modifications in animals, including a two-mouthed calf, a five-legged cow, and a three-eyed goat," the expert added while speaking to the FPJ.