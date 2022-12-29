Uttar Pradesh: Baby born with rare condition, 60% body covered in hair; pic goes viral

Hardoi: In a strange event, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi gave birth to a baby whose 60 per cent body covered with a dark patch and thick hair.

The newborn baby's appearance has baffled everyone including doctors.

The newborn child and the mother are said to be healthy. The baby was born at CHC 52 earlier this week.

The mother was admitted on Tuesday after which she delivered the baby whose back was thickly covered with black hair, News 18 reported.

The baby was diagnosed with the giant congenital melanocytic nevus.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) was informed about the baby with the rare condition. The RBSK has decided to send the baby to Lucknow for treatment.

What is Giant congenital melanocytic nevus?

Giant congenital melanocytic nevus is a skin condition characterised by an abnormally dark, noncancerous skin patch that is composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.