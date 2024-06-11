Unseasonal Rains Cause Severe Crop Losses in Nanded, ₹2.39 Crore Compensation Proposed

Unseasonal April Rain Causes Crop Losses on 1,592 Hectares in Hingoli District |

The farmers have incurred crop losses on 745 hectares of land in the Nanded district. The administration has demanded the funds of ₹2.39 crore to compensate the losses incurred by the farmers due to the unseasonal rains in May.

The Nanded district was severely hit by unseasonal rains in the first and the second weeks of May. As many as 923 farmers incurred heavy crop losses on 745 hectares of land. The district administration has estimated the funds of ₹2.39 crore to compensate the losses of the farmers.

The Nanded city, Ardhapur, Loha, Biloli, Bhokar, Hadgaon and Kinwat Tehsils were hit severely by the unseasonal rain in the first and second weeks of May. Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning killed the cattle and the crops were destroyed. The electricity was interrupted and the farmers incurred heavy losses.

Under the guidance of District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhary, the district administration prepared a proposal for the compensation of the losses and sent it to the state government. These included 11 farmers in Nanded, who incurred losses in 8.44 hectares land, 821 farmers in 311 hectares in Ardhapur, two farmers in 1.2 hectares in Biloli, 7 farmers in 12 hectares in Bhokar, 2 farmers in 1.17 hectares in Hadgaon and 24 farmers in 12 hectares in Kinwat.

Marathwada receives rain

Meanwhile, as many as 51 administrative circles in Marathwada have received heavy rainfall, and two persons have died due to lightning strikes in the last couple of days, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the revenue department, the drought-prone region has received 63.8 mm rain since June 1, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar receiving 103.1 mm showers.

The Chitte Pimpalgaon circle of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest 150.50 mm of rain on June 6, the report stated.

Of 51 circles that received heavy rains, 37 are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, eight in Jalna, four in Beed, and one each in Parbhani and Hingoli, it stated.

A man and a 13-year-old boy were killed in lightning strikes in Nanded and Beed, respectively, in the last couple of days, the official said.

With this, the toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 10 in the region since June 1, he added.

Marathwada, comprising Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts, was facing drought, as storage in five major reservoirs in the region had gone down to zero per cent.