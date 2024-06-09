PHOTOS: Punekars Face Extreme Hardship as Heavy Rains Flood Pune, Causing Traffic Snarls

By: Aakash Singh | June 09, 2024
Severe traffic snarls were reported in Pune followed by pre-monsoon rain which splashed the city on Saturday
Anand Chaini
Bikers had to navigate from the waterlogged streets in almost every part of Pune
Anand Chaini
People were struck in traffic for hours as rains continued to spash leading to huge mess on streets
Anand Chaini
The under construction roads, chocked manholes led to severe water logging in several areas like Yerwada, Viman Nagar and Karve Nagar
Anand Chaini
The traffic snarls coupled with bad roads and heavy rains made it a very difficult day for Punekars
Anand Chaini
A woman walking on the waterlogged street with her kid. Many commuters complained that they didn't get cabs and autos and had to walk in rain to their destinations
Anand Chaini
Several bikers reported that their two wheelers broke down in traffic jam and rains
Anand Chaini
A woman crossing the waterlogged road as autos and other vehicles stopped for traffic to clear
Anand Chaini