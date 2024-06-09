PHOTOS: Punekars Face Extreme Hardship as Heavy Rains Flood Pune, Causing Traffic Snarls

By: Aakash Singh | June 09, 2024

Severe traffic snarls were reported in Pune followed by pre-monsoon rain which splashed the city on Saturday

Anand Chaini

Bikers had to navigate from the waterlogged streets in almost every part of Pune

People were struck in traffic for hours as rains continued to spash leading to huge mess on streets

The under construction roads, chocked manholes led to severe water logging in several areas like Yerwada, Viman Nagar and Karve Nagar

The traffic snarls coupled with bad roads and heavy rains made it a very difficult day for Punekars

A woman walking on the waterlogged street with her kid. Many commuters complained that they didn't get cabs and autos and had to walk in rain to their destinations

Several bikers reported that their two wheelers broke down in traffic jam and rains

A woman crossing the waterlogged road as autos and other vehicles stopped for traffic to clear

