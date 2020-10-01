Unlock 5.0: Maha govt allows resumption of local train services in Pune region

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread till October 31. However, the state government allowed resumption of local train services in Pune region.

The local trains in Pune are will be resuming service almost after six months. The local train services is a major transport mode for working people between Pune and Lonavla. “Local trains in Pune region can resume services as per the protocol and procedure followed in MMR region. The Commissioner of Police, Pune will be the nodal officer to coordinate the same,” the guidelines stated.

In Mumbai, only government employees and essential services providers are allowed to use local trains. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government.