Unlock 5.0: Maha govt allows resumption of local train services in Pune region

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread till October 31. However, the state government allowed resumption of local train services in Pune region.
The local trains in Pune are will be resuming service almost after six months. The local train services is a major transport mode for working people between Pune and Lonavla. “Local trains in Pune region can resume services as per the protocol and procedure followed in MMR region. The Commissioner of Police, Pune will be the nodal officer to coordinate the same,” the guidelines stated.
In Mumbai, only government employees and essential services providers are allowed to use local trains. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government.
Meanwhile, the state government also allowed hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars to operate with effect from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as may be prescribed by the local authorities. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till October 31.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state from coronavirus after 18,317 new cases were reported here on Wednesday. The state also reported 481 deaths and 19,163 discharged patients, according to the Public Health Department.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 13,84,446, including 36,662 deaths and 10,88,322 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,59,033.